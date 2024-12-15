FATHERS GIFT OF LIFE: DAUGHTER RECOVERS AFTER SUCCESSFUL TRANSPLANT

In Antalya, 21-year-old Sudenur Arslan, who received her father's right kidney after being diagnosed with chronic kidney failure at birth, dreams of fulfilling her unfinished educational aspirations.

Born in Denizli, Arslan was diagnosed with chronic kidney failure as a baby and underwent treatment for years, including 2.5 years of peritoneal dialysis. Her condition worsened with each passing year, forcing her to distance herself from her school and friends. She completed high school via distance education and began dialysis.

When a kidney transplant was recommended, Arslan applied to Pamukkale University Hospital's Organ Transplant Center. After no cadaveric donor was found, her father İbrahim Arslan, along with her mother Aylin and grandfather Nazmi, volunteered to be donors.

With her father's tissue match confirmed, the transplant was scheduled. However, just before the surgery, Arslan tested positive for Covid-19. After recovering from the virus, she continued with dialysis for three more years.

Finally, she applied to the Yaşam Organ Transplant Center in Antalya, where under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Bülent Aydınlı, a kidney transplant was successfully performed.

Arslan, now recovering with her father by her side, expressed her gratitude for her father's sacrifice and shared her plans to work hard and pursue her dream of becoming a food engineer.

Her father, Ibrahim Arslan, tearfully celebrated, expressing relief after 21 years of struggles, stating, "Thank God we are saved, now my daughter's face is smiling." Prof. Dr. Aydınlı explained that the transplant was done with a minimally invasive procedure, and after the transplant, Sudenur's condition improved, with her creatinine levels dropping to 0.7. Aydınlı noted that Sudenur could now resume her normal life, reconnect with her education, and fulfill her dreams.