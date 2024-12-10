Turkish airports see passenger numbers increase in November

Turkish airports served 16.3 million passengers in November, including transit travelers, registering an increase of 10.8% year-on-year, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said on Tuesday.

Citing State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMI) data, Uraloğlu said that 7.4 million passengers took domestic flights and 8.8 million people traveled on international routes in November.

Turkish airports welcomed 171,051 planes, including overflights, in November, representing a 9.5% rise on an annual basis.

Meanwhile, air cargo traffic in November climbed 11.5% year-on-year to 4.5 million tons.

Istanbul's two major airports made up a large portion of Türkiye's total air passengers In November.

IGA Istanbul Airport welcomed 6.2 million passengers in November, up 8% compared to the same month last year, with an air traffic of 40,512, while Sabiha Gökçen Airport, located on Istanbul's Asian side, saw 3.4 million passengers, registering a rise of 16%, while managing 20,414 flights.

In January-November, Türkiye's airports hosted 214.6 million passengers, an increase of 7.5%.

The total number of flights in the first 11 months of the year reached 2.1 million, including overflights.