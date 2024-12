Türkiye's "Traditional tulum craftsmanship" added to UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list.

Culture Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced that Türkiye's joint nomination with North Macedonia for "Traditional Tulum Craftsmanship and Performance" has been added to UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. With this addition, Türkiye's cultural heritage elements on the UNESCO list rise to 31, securing its position as the second country with the most entries.