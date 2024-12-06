Phrygian Valley: Year-round tourist destination with ancient wonders and qnique experiences

The historic Phrygian Valley in the İhsaniye district of Afyonkarahisar, home to hundreds of caves, chapels, and rock tombs, attracts tourists throughout the year. Thanks to investments led by the provincial government and the city's 25,000-bed capacity thermal hotels, the "Phrygian Way," a 25-kilometer route between Emre Lake in Döğer and Ayazini village, welcomes tourists.

Visitors explore ancient sites such as the Aslantaş, Yılantaş, and Maltaş monuments in the Göynüş Valley, numerous caves, rock dwellings, carved rock tombs, chapels, and fairy chimneys. They also experience hot air balloon flights over Emre Lake.

Phrygia, a top destination for culture and nature lovers with its mysterious sites, remains a popular year-round spot, with thermal hotel guests frequently visiting the area.

YEAR-ROUND ACTIVITY CONTINUES

Yunus Yılmaz, president of the Phrygia Culture and Tourism Association, stated that the 3,000-year-old Phrygia has had a bustling tourism season throughout the year. He emphasized that the region's tourism potential continues year-round, adding:

"We've noticed an increase in tourism activity this winter compared to previous years. In the winter, Phrygia, under the white blanket of snow, is worth visiting. Local tourists are coming in larger numbers, especially on weekends. Phrygia hosts 2 million domestic and foreign tourists each year. Local businesses continue to invest, and this year, we have focused on promoting Phrygia through social media. We invited influencers with high follower counts to create visual and written content showcasing Phrygia. Social media posts have increased interest in the region, and we hope to welcome even more influencers in the upcoming season."

"Visitors Enjoy Photos and Fun Time"

Irfan Öztürk, who has been giving camel tours in Phrygia for three years, stated that the camels add color to the region. "We host many day visitors, especially from Istanbul, Kocaeli, and Konya. Here, we take guests on camel rides. They take photos and have a great time," he said.

Ayşe Kırmızı, a visitor from Kütahya, remarked that she loved the region, which reminded her of Cappadocia.