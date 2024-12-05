Emine Erdoğan meets Japan’s crown princess to mark 100 years of ties

First Lady Emine Erdoğan Meets Japan's Crown Princess Akishino on the Occasion of 100th Anniversary of Japan-Türkiye Relations

Emine Erdoğan, the wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, met with Princess Akishino, the wife of Japan's Crown Prince, who is in Türkiye for an official visit marking the 100th anniversary of Japan-Türkiye diplomatic relations.

Emine Erdoğan welcomed Princess Akishino warmly at the entrance of the Presidential National Library. The two women then toured the library, where citizens, students, and children showed great interest in their visit.

The two first ladies began their visit by touring the "Fatih Sultan Mehmet" exhibition , which was organized to mark the 571st anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul. The exhibition focused on the life of Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror, with sections dedicated to his childhood, reign, scientific life, the scholars of the era, the conquest of Istanbul, military life, political life, his royal court, the poet Fatih (Avni), charitable works, and his death.

Princess Akishino expressed admiration for the personal items of Fatih Sultan Mehmet displayed in the exhibition, including his caftan, sword, armor, and many other artifacts that shed light on the history of the period.

GIFT OF THE JAPANESE EDITION OF THE "MASNAVI"

Following the exhibition, Emine Erdoğan and Princess Akishino moved to the Cihannüma Hall for a photo opportunity. The leaders' wives then visited the Japanese Library section, which houses over 600 works in Japanese.

Emine Erdoğan presented Princess Akishino with the Japanese edition of the "Masnavi" by Rumi, along with a catalog about the "Fatih Sultan Mehmet" exhibition and the book "Türkiye" published by the Communications Directorate.

CHILDREN'S PRESENTATION ON GLOBAL WARMING

Next, Emine Erdoğan and Princess Akishino visited the Nasreddin Hoca Library, where they were warmly welcomed by children. While examining the drawings made by the children, the leaders were presented with a plate decorated with a tulip motif by a preschool child.

Another young child gave a presentation on global warming to Emine Erdoğan and Princess Akishino.

"OUR WISH IS TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN COOPERATION"

Emine Erdoğan shared her thoughts on the program with Princess Akishino in a social media post:

"I was delighted to meet with Japan's Crown Princess Akishino, who is visiting our country as part of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Japan.

We visited the Presidential National Library, which houses our country's cultural treasures, and the Japanese Library section. It was an opportunity to showcase the rare and special works preserved in our library, which brings together the accumulations of different civilizations under one roof.

By visiting the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Exhibition, we closely examined the vision of one of the great leaders of our history, as well as his commitment to art and knowledge. The Japanese Library is a symbol that sheds light on the shared heritage of our two countries and strengthens our friendship. Our hope is that this meaningful visit will further enhance cooperation between our nations."