Resumption of Syrian conflict reflects 'chronic collective failure' of peace efforts: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that the recent escalation of the Syrian crisis is the "bitter fruits of a chronic collective failure of previous de-escalation."

Speaking at a news conference at its headquarters in New York, Guterres decried the resumption of hostilities, including a recent offensive by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group sanctioned by the Security Council, which has resulted in significant shifts in frontlines and placed tens of thousands of civilians in immediate danger "in a region already on fire."

"We are seeing the bitter fruits of a chronic collective failure of previous de-escalation arrangements to produce a genuine nationwide cease-fire or a serious political process to implement Security Council resolutions," said Guterres.

He urged all parties to constructively engage with UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen to develop an inclusive and comprehensive resolution, in line with Security Council Resolution 2254, which outlines a roadmap for a Syrian-led peace process.

"In other words, restoring Syria's sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity and meeting the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people," he added.

Reflecting on the country's historical significance, Guterres said, "Syria is a crossroads of civilization. It is painful to see its progressive fragmentation."

Noting his experiences as UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Guterres recalled the generosity of the Syrian people who once welcomed Iraqi refugees into their communities without resorting to camps.

"It breaks my heart to see their suffering grow -- along with the threats to regional, and indeed, international security," he said.

Calling for urgent action to end the bloodshed and protect civilians, as mandated by international law, Guterres appealed to global actors with influence over the conflict "to do their part for the long-suffering people of Syria."

Anti-regime armed groups in Syria captured Hama in their latest offensive, seizing the city center, solidifying control and forcing regime forces to concede the city.

On Nov. 30, anti-regime groups captured much of central Aleppo following a rapid advance from its western countryside.

The groups also seized the town of Khan Shaykhun, gaining near-total control of Idlib province.

The opposition Syrian National Army, meanwhile, launched Operation Dawn of Freedom against the PKK/YPG terrorist group on Dec. 1, liberating the town of Tel Rifaat.