Turkish foreign minister, Jordanian counterpart discuss developments in Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi on Tuesday discussed the latest developments in neighboring Syria, according to diplomatic sources.

The discussion came in a phone call, said the sources, who asked not to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Clashes broke out last Wednesday between Assad regime forces and armed opposition groups on the outskirts of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria, marking a re-escalation in fighting after a period of relative calm in the Syrian civil war, which erupted in 2011.

The armed groups have since retaken most of the Aleppo city center and all of Idlib province from regime forces, as well as 16 more settlements including Al-Jalamah, Al-Zakah, Jubbayn, Tal Meleh, Kirkat, Al-Mughayr, Al-Mabatan, Al-Huwayz, and Shari'a.



















