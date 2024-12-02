Türkiye rescues 21 irregular migrants off coast of Bodrum

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 21 irregular migrants off the coast of Bodrum in Mugla province on Sunday.

The coast guard was dispatched to the area after receiving information about a group of irregular migrants in a lifeboat offshore, according to a statement on the Coast Guard Command's official website.

The teams rescued 21 irregular migrants, including 11 children, who had been pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities.

The migrants were handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management after necessary procedures.