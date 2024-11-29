Türkiye observes International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Friday, reaffirming its unwavering support for Palestine.

"We strongly reiterate our commitment to the brotherly Palestinian people that we will always support them in their struggle for freedom, independence, and dignity," the ministry said in a statement.

Observed annually on Nov. 29, the day highlights Palestinian aspirations for peace, justice, and self-determination.

It was established by the UN in 1977, three decades after UN General Assembly resolution 181, which proposed the partition of Palestine into Jewish and Arab states, underscoring the enduring quest for resolution between the two sides, though prospects for this currently appear distant amid Israel's ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The brutal Israeli offensive followed a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year. Since then, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 44,300 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 104,700.

Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.