Erdoğan vows fight for Palestinian State, slams Israeli massacres

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a video message to the "Future of Gaza" International Humanitarian Aid Summit held in Istanbul.

In his message, Erdoğan stated the following:

"I thank you for your kind invitation and wish for the success of the International Humanitarian Aid Summit on the future of Gaza. I pray that this summit will be a source of good for our Gazan brothers and sisters, as well as for all oppressed people and the entire Islamic world.

I extend a warm welcome to the guests from all over the Islamic world who are visiting our country on this occasion. We sincerely congratulate the valuable members of the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation and Al-Khair Foundation, who are leading this summit aimed at the future, reconstruction, and development of Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, with the massacres taking place in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, we have once again witnessed how important it is for Islamic countries to act together and unite their strength. In front of the eyes of the entire world, nearly 50,000 of our Palestinian brothers and sisters, mostly women and children, were martyred.

More than 100,000 innocent Palestinians were injured due to Israel's direct bombardments targeting civilians. The number of those who lost their lives in attacks on Lebanon has exceeded 3,500. Places of worship, schools, hospitals, and all civilian infrastructure were targeted by Israeli attacks.''

WE ARE ONE OF THE COUNTRIES PROVIDING THE MOST SUPPORT TO PALESTINE

''In the face of these attacks, Türkiye stands in full solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters. Over the past year, we have been striving to extend a helping hand to our brothers and sisters, particularly in Gaza and Lebanon. With over 86,000 tons of aid sent, we are one of the countries providing the most support to Palestine.

The aid we have delivered to our brothers and sisters in Lebanon has surpassed 1,300 tons. We continue our diplomatic efforts to ensure a collective response from Islamic countries to the oppression in Gaza and to encourage joint action.

We will continue our struggle until the occupation and massacres in Palestine end and until an independent, sovereign, and territorially intact Palestinian state is established with its capital in East Jerusalem, based on the 1967 borders. I believe that the International Humanitarian Aid Summit will support us in this struggle. Once again, I thank all the participants of the summit and greet all our guests with affection."