Türkiye’s President Erdoğan welcomes Omani sultan in Turkish capital

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday officially welcomed Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al Said at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Sultan Haitham's visit marks the first by an Omani head of state to Türkiye.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and other officials were present at the welcoming event at Esenboğa University.

Following bilateral and delegation-level meetings, an agreement signing ceremony will be held.

Sultan Haitham and Erdoğan are later expected to hold a joint news conference.

























