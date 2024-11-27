Türkiye-UAE relations have made significant strides in all areas: Turkish ambassador to UAE

Relations between Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates have seen remarkable advances across a wide range of areas, said the Turkish ambassador to the Gulf state.

Tugay Tunçer, speaking to Anadolu, highlighted that relations between Türkiye and the UAE have reached a strategic level.

"Over the past three years, we have achieved significant progress across various dimensions, including the political, economic, military, defense industry, social, and cultural spheres."

Tunçer stressed the vast potential between the two countries, emphasizing that mutual visits by leaders on both sides have played a significant role in laying the groundwork and providing strong support for this progress.

Over the past three years, the countries have signed more than 50 agreements, he said.

Tunçer further highlighted that following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Abu Dhabi last year, relations between the two nations were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership.

"While we talk about economic, military, and social ties, the connections between the peoples of the two nations have also strengthened significantly."





















