54 SUSPECTS DETAINED IN GENDARMERIES GÜRZ-26 OPERATION AGAINST ISIS

The gendarmerie conducted the "GÜRZ-26" operation against the ISIS terrorist organization in 18 provinces, detaining 54 suspects.

The statement was made by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on his social media account.

Gendarmerie teams carried out the "GÜRZ-26" operation against the ISIS terrorist organization in 18 provinces.

A total of 54 suspects were detained in the operation. Of these, 20 were arrested, 11 were placed under judicial control, and proceedings are ongoing for the others.

Minister Yerlikaya's statement included the following:

"Operations targeting the ISIS terrorist organization were carried out in coordination with the Chief Public Prosecutor's Offices in Afyonkarahisar, Aydın, Bursa, Erzurum, Eskişehir, Hatay, Istanbul, Kahramanmaraş, Kayseri, Konya, Kırşehir, Kilis, Mersin, Nevşehir, Samsun, Sinop, Tekirdağ, and Trabzon, as well as the Gendarmerie General Command's Anti-Terrorism (TEM) Department, through the Provincial Gendarmerie Command's TEM Branches.

The suspects detained are under investigation by our prosecutors for crimes such as membership in a terrorist organization, aiding and abetting a terrorist organization, and conducting the organization's propaganda on social media platforms.

We are fighting against terrorist organizations with determination, day and night, in cooperation with our security forces.

I congratulate our Chief Public Prosecutors who coordinated the operations and our brave gendarmerie who carried them out. May God protect them. The prayers of our nation are with you."