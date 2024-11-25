Turkish President Erdoğan receives NATO chief

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the capital Ankara on Monday.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler also attended the meeting at the Presidential Complex, which marked Rutte's first visit to Türkiye in his current post, which he took last month, the Turkish Presidency said in a statement.

Fidan also held separate one-on-one talks with the NATO chief, the Foreign Ministry said.

Details of the meetings were not disclosed.

Rutte, a former Dutch premier, assumed the role of NATO's 14th secretary-general in October, succeeding the long-serving Jens Stoltenberg.

Türkiye has been a member of the alliance since 1952-over 70 years.