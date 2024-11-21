TÜRKIYE NEUTRALIZES PKK TERRORIST ORGANIZATIONS RINGLEADER IN NORTHERN IRAQ

Türkiye has "neutralized" one of the so-called ringleaders of the PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq.

The country's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralized" Serhat Tagar, codenamed Mervan Hizan, with a pinpoint strike in northern Iraq's Gara region, security sources said on Thursday.

Tagar joined the terror group PKK in 2014, received militancy and ideological training in Gara, and was active in northern Iraq's Zap region between 2017 and 2019, taking part in numerous subversive actions against security forces.

Tagar was found to have been involved in the transfer of weapons, ammunition, and explosives used in these subversive activities. He was also the personal bodyguard for the terrorist organization's so-called senior members.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK—listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.