Roketsan showcases advanced defense systems at IDEAS 2024 in Pakistan

ROKETSAN SHOWCASES CUTTING-EDGE SYSTEMS AT IDEAS 2024 IN PAKISTAN

Roketsan, the Turkish rocket and missile systems manufacturer, is showcasing its latest advanced technologies at the IDEAS (International Defence Exhibition and Seminar) held in Karachi, Pakistan. According to a statement from Roketsan, IDEAS, one of Asia's largest defense industry events, is being held for the 12th time this year.

The event, which started today and runs until November 22, sees Roketsan presenting a range of state-of-the-art systems designed to meet the needs of regional countries. These include the MAM-C, MAM-L, and MAM-T mini smart munitions, the air-to-surface ballistic supersonic missile İHA-230, TEBER guidance kit, the short-range anti-tank weapon KARAOK, the L-UMTAS laser-guided long-range anti-tank missile system, the OMTAS medium-range anti-tank system, the ÇAKIR cruise missile, the SUNGUR air defense missile system, the LEVENT close air defense system, the LEVENT missile, and the MİDLAS national vertical launch system.

"READY TO MEET REGIONAL NEEDS"

Roketsan General Manager Murat İkinci, in a statement, emphasized the importance of the IDEAS exhibition in strengthening and expanding relations between Türkiye and Pakistan, one of Türkiye's key defense and aerospace industry partners in the region. He highlighted Roketsan's 36 years of experience in rocket and missile technologies, along with its competitive products, noting that the company is ready to meet the defense needs of regional countries in the most efficient way.

"We are participating strongly in IDEAS with our world-renowned UAV munitions, anti-tank systems, and cutting-edge missiles," said İkinci. "Through IDEAS, we aim to take our strong cooperation with Pakistan, one of Türkiye's largest partners in the region, to the next level. I believe the discussions and engagements at IDEAS, with participants and military delegations from countries across Asia and beyond, will yield positive results very soon."