TÜRKIYES TECH MINISTER HIGHLIGHTS YOUTHS OLE IN NATIONS INNOVATION DRIVE

The Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology, Mehmet Fatih Kaçır, stated, "Under the leadership of our President, in our pursuit of a fully independent Türkiye, we see Turkish youth and the TEKNOFEST generation at the heart of everything we do." Kacır was speaking at the "Youth Meeting" held at Amasya University's Congress and Culture Center.

Kaçır emphasized that Türkiye's young and dynamic population has the potential to achieve the country's National Technology Initiative goals if opportunities continue to be provided. He highlighted Türkiye's rich aviation history and discussed the pioneering figures such as Nuri Demirağ and Vecihi Hürkuş, as well as the first airplane factory, TOMTAŞ, established in Kayseri.

Referring to Türkiye's accomplishments in aviation, Kacır noted the successful projects like the Hürkuş, Bayraktar, ANKA, Akıncı, Hürjet, Kızılelma, Gökbey, and KAAN aircraft, stressing that when young people are given the chance, they can achieve the best outcomes globally. He also expressed the desire to write new success stories in all areas of industrial technology, just as they have done in aviation.

On Türkiye's space efforts, Kacır mentioned the strategic importance of space technologies, noting that these technologies form the backbone of Türkiye's defense industry. He also spoke about Türkiye's achievement in producing its first national communication satellite, Türksat 6A, and the country's ambitions to develop hybrid rocket motor technology for space. He emphasized that if successful, Türkiye would be able to develop space vehicles capable of transferring satellites between orbits, opening up new opportunities in the space economy.

Minister Kacır also shared the story of Türkiye's first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, and his journey into space with the students.

Addressing the youth, Kacır stated, "With the leadership of our President, and in pursuit of a fully independent Türkiye, we place Turkish youth and the TEKNOFEST generation at the center of everything we do. Since 2018, we have been organizing the world's largest technology festivals in Türkiye. Together with hundreds of thousands of young people, we are writing history at TEKNOFEST. When obstacles are removed and we support them, Turkish youth can achieve the best in the world. We are raising the banner of this fully independent Türkiye through the hands of Turkish youth."

After Kacır's speech, Türkiye's first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, gave a presentation and answered students' questions.

The event was attended by Amasya Governor Önder Bakan, AK Party Amasya Members of Parliament Haluk İpek and Hasan Çilez, Amasya University Rector Prof. Dr. Ahmet Hakkı Turabi, and other protocol members and students.