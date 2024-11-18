Global leaders of energy sector to convene at Istanbul Energy Forum

The Istanbul Energy Forum, hosted by Anadolu and organized under the auspices of Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, will gather energy ministers, representatives of local and international NGOs, global organizations, academics, media professionals, and business leaders from around the world to discuss pressing energy issues.

The day-long forum at the Istanbul Congress Center will take place on Nov. 22 and will offer participants the opportunity for dialogue at a global level.

Themed "Common Future, Common Goals," the forum will explore regional energy goals, Türkiye's pivotal role in ensuring natural gas supply security, strategies for financing the energy transition, oil and gas markets, and technological advancements.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Anadolu's President and CEO Serdar Karagoz will deliver speeches at a special session.

A high-level panel discussion, moderated by Turkish Minister Bayraktar, will bring together Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Bulgarian Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, Moldova's Energy Minister Victor Parlicov, Libyan Oil and Gas Minister Khalifa Rajab Abdulsadek, Russia's First Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin, Serbia's Energy, Mines Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic, and State Minister of Turkmenistan and Chairman of the State Concern Turkmengas Maksat Babayev, to discuss challenges and opportunities for a resilient future.

The forum will proceed with a session hosted by the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) on "New Dynamics of Gas Security: Regional Perspectives."

The event will continue with sessions titled "Prospects for New Technologies and Fuels in a Smart Energy Transition," and "Financing the Energy Transition: Expectations and Priorities."

The forum will conclude with an acknowledgment and review session held by Anadolu.

Register online to follow the Istanbul Energy Forum: https://www.istanbulenergyforum.com