Applications open for İstanbul Photo Awards 2025

Applications for the İstanbul Photo Awards 2025, an international contest where the photos that define the world agenda compete, opened on Nov. 18.

Organized by Anadolu for the 11th consecutive year, the contest aims to promote press photography globally.

Each year, around 20,000 images are submitted to the İstanbul Photo Awards, which is widely regarded as among the world's top photography contests.

Professional photographers, regardless of their press affiliation, are eligible to enter the contest provided their newsworthy photos were taken between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024.

The contest features 10 categories including Single News, Story News, Single Sports, Story Sports, Single Nature and Environment, Story Nature and Environment, Single Daily Life, Story Daily Life, Single Portrait and Story Portrait.

Photographers may submit both published and unpublished work in all categories, with the responsibility of providing accurate personal and image details.

- DISTINGUISHED JURY

A distinguished, star-studded panel of jurors from the photography world will select the winners in March 2025, evaluating each entry for technical skill, perspective, motion and emotional impact.

The contest will distribute $58,000 in prize money in total, with the Photo of the Year awarded to the top image in the Single News category, which comes with a $6,000 prize.

First-place winners in each category will receive $3,000, while second and third places will receive $1,500 and $1,000, respectively.

Applications can be submitted exclusively on istanbulphotoawards.com until Jan. 10.

Extensive information about the application conditions along with past winning photos, exhibition details, photo albums and information on previous jury members are also available on the website.





