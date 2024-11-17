 Contact Us
News Türkiye Pioneering Turkish Sumerologist Muazzez İlmiye Çığ dies at 110

Pioneering Turkish Sumerologist Muazzez İlmiye Çığ dies at 110

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published November 17,2024
Subscribe
PIONEERING TURKISH SUMEROLOGIST MUAZZEZ İLMIYE ÇIĞ DIES AT 110

Muazzez İlmiye Çığ, an internationally acclaimed Turkish scholar on ancient Sumeria, died on Sunday at the age of 110.

Çığ, born in 1914, passed away in intensive care at a hospital in Mezitli in Mersin, southern Türkiye.

She was known for her research in Sumerology and her contributions to the field of ancient Near Eastern studies.

Sumerology is the study of the history, language, and culture of the Sumerians, the earliest known human civilization, emerging in the historical region of southern Mesopotamia during the Chalcolithic and early Bronze Ages between the sixth and fifth millennium BC.