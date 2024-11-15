Türkiye and Palestine approve police training cooperation agreement

A decision regarding the "Approval of the Memorandum of Understanding on Police Training Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the State of Palestine," signed on May 24, 2022, in Ramallah, Palestine, was published in the Official Gazette.

The memorandum, approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, aims to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of police training.

The parties will conduct a "training needs analysis" to identify educational requirements, and based on this analysis, will organize mutual training programs.

Under the agreement, both countries' educational institutions will provide training services to trainees according to annual implementation plans.

Coordination for the implementation of the memorandum will be overseen by the Ministries of the Interior of Türkiye and Palestine.