HÜRJETS SECOND PROTOTYPE FLIGHT A SUCCESS AS INTERNATIONAL DEMAND GROWS

Mehmet Demiroğlu, General Manager of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), stated that progress has been made in discussions with overseas customers for the HÜRJET, which has strong demand from Europe, North Africa, Central Asia, and Turkish-speaking countries.

Speaking at the Defense Industry Kocaeli Provincial Meeting and the Match4Industry B2B event, Demiroğlu highlighted that Türkiye's first indigenous jet trainer, HÜRJET, had successfully completed its second prototype's first flight.

Demiroğlu pointed out that the second prototype of HÜRJET, which is configured for both light attack and trainer roles, has been improved based on lessons learned from the first prototype.

"Pilots have said, 'Yes, this is better, the aircraft is closer to what we want,'" Demiroğlu added. He also emphasized that TUSAŞ is working hard to deliver the aircraft to the Turkish Air Force by 2026.

Demiroğlu mentioned that they have started mass production of the HÜRJET, with 13 out of 17 orders already set to be delivered to the Turkish Air Force. He noted that demand for the aircraft is growing in Europe, North Africa, Central Asia, and Turkish-speaking republics, and that discussions with international customers, including those overseas, are progressing well.

He expressed strong optimism for the success of the HÜRJET, stating that it will become one of the most popular platforms for both TUSAŞ and Türkiye.

Demiroğlu also emphasized that when they sell an aircraft, they are not just selling the plane itself but also the entire ecosystem involving companies like ASELSAN, Roketsan, and HAVELSAN, as well as hundreds of subcontractors involved in various subsystems and components.

He concluded by stressing the significance of Turkish companies' involvement in global aerospace projects, saying, "Being able to say 'I have a part in HÜRJET, GÖKBEY, KAAN, or any platform' is a tremendous privilege for our companies, as it opens the door to the global market and turns them into global players, not just limited to Türkiye."