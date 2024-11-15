ERDOĞAN CONGRATULATES TATAR ON TRNCS 41ST ANNIVERSARY

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a congratulatory letter to President Ersin Tatar of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the establishment of the TRNC. In his letter, President Erdoğan emphasized the epic struggle for existence of the Turkish Cypriot people that has lasted for over 60 years.

"Since the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is the most valuable manifestation of this struggle, it is a great source of pride for us that the TRNC has continued to strengthen its sovereignty and move forward with firm steps toward the future," he stated.

President Erdoğan pointed out that a fair and sustainable solution to the Cyprus issue could only be achieved through the recognition of the sovereign equality of the Turkish Cypriot people and the acceptance of their rights.

"The international community must open the way for the establishment of diplomatic, political, and economic relations with your country by recognizing the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus," he said.

He also reiterated that the motherland and guarantor Türkiye will continue to stand by the Turkish Cypriot people.