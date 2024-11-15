Earthquakes hit Rize and Malatya; No major damage reported

According to a statement from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Çamlıhemşin district of Rize at 12:02 PM.

The earthquake's depth was recorded at 12.85 kilometers.

Earlier, at 10:46 AM, a 4.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Doğanşehir district of Malatya, with a depth of 7 kilometers.

The tremor was also felt in surrounding provinces.

In a statement, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported that field search operations had begun and that, based on initial assessments, no significant damage had been found, with ongoing evaluation of incoming reports.