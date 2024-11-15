ASELSAN celebrates 49th anniversary, aims for top 30 global defense ranking by 2030

ASELSAN, founded 49 years ago following the Cyprus Peace Operation, is celebrating its anniversary. Ranked 42nd in the world's top 100 defense companies, ASELSAN aims to be among the top 30 global firms by 2030.

According to a company statement, ASELSAN was established on November 14, 1975, in response to the embargoes imposed on Türkiye after the Cyprus Peace Operation. To mark its 49th anniversary, ASELSAN's delegation visited the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Türkiye's founding leader, in Anıtkabir on November 14.

Led by ASELSAN CEO Ahmet Akyol, the delegation walked through the Lion's Road and proceeded to Atatürk's mausoleum. After laying a wreath, they observed a moment of silence and sang the national anthem. The ASELSAN team also wore commemorative pins designed for the 49th anniversary during their visit.

Following the ceremony, Akyol signed the Anıtkabir Honor Book, writing the following:

"Esteemed Atatürk, we are filled with excitement as we celebrate ASELSAN's 49th anniversary. Founded to meet the communication needs of our security forces through domestic production, ASELSAN has become a source of pride for our country. ASELSAN technologies are found on every platform produced by Türkiye , from the depths of the seas to the vastness of space.

ASELSAN's success is not limited to Türkiye . To date, we have successfully exported to 90 different countries. We have become the world's 42nd largest defense company. Last year, we were among the top 10 fastest-growing defense companies worldwide. We will not stop here, and we will continue to pursue our goals to transform ASELSAN into a truly global company. With the goal of being among the world's top 30 defense companies by 2030, we are moving forward with determination.

To achieve this ambitious goal, we will continue to produce the best in our field, develop game-changing technologies, and grow with an export-focused approach. ASELSAN is a living example of what a nation that trusts itself, its people, and its youth can accomplish. The values that carried the national struggle to victory are also ASELSAN's values. The ASELSAN family, which now exceeds 11,000, is committed to growing our company and bringing even greater pride to our nation.

One year before our 50th anniversary, we will continue to make our nation proud with new successes. We will reinforce the Republic, built with iron rails, with a Steel Dome. We will continue to work harder and produce more to bring the Republic you entrusted to us to its rightful place in the world. May your soul rest in peace."

STEPPING TOWARD THE 2030 GOALS

Founded in 1975 in response to an embargo, ASELSAN was established to meet the Turkish Armed Forces' communication needs with domestic capabilities. As Türkiye's largest defense electronics company, ASELSAN continues to elevate its success every day.

For 49 years, ASELSAN has been developing transformative technologies across all sectors, from underwater operations to space exploration. Ranked 42nd in the global defense industry, ASELSAN aims to be among the top 30 global defense companies by 2030. With its AselsaneXt vision, ASELSAN has become a world brand producing the best products, developing game-changing technologies, and growing with an export-oriented focus. ASELSAN has significantly contributed to reducing Türkiye's dependency on foreign technology in advanced sectors for 49 years.

ASELSAN's most important strength is its qualified human resources, with more than 11,000 employees, the majority of whom are engineers.