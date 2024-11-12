Turkish first lady, UN secretary-general discuss ways to reach global climate goals

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday discussed ways to achieve global climate goals.

Erdoğan met Guterres on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference COP29 in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

"I provided information about the ongoing efforts of the Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, which I chair, to strengthen the fight against climate change," Erdoğan said on X.

The Turkish first lady praised Guterres' leadership and constructive contributions during this critical process.

Earlier in the day, Erdoğan also met with young climate volunteers at an event titled "Ecological Education."

During her speech, she highlighted scientists' warnings that the scale of the climate crisis has gone beyond measurable or predictable.

Every new summer is now the hottest in history, with terms like the heaviest rainfall, the worst drought, and the most destructive flood growing more and more common, she said.

Erdoğan also visited a Zero Waste-themed pavilion of the Turkish Communications Directorate, as well as the joint pavilion of the Zero Waste Foundation and Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Foundation.