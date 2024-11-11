Erdoğan: Muslim countries must take the lead in punitive actions against genocidal Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made remarkable statements at the OIC Summit and Arab League Extraordinary Joint Summit.

Here are the following keynotes from President Erdoğan's speech:

"The Netanyahu government is escalating tensions in Iran as well. After Gaza, Israel is now attacking Lebanon.

As Islamic countries, we must take the lead in actions against Israel. An arms embargo should be imposed on Israel. The call to halt arms sales has received support.

Israel cannot even tolerate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and has been keeping aid supplies waiting in Egypt for months.

Türkiye has so far sent over 84,000 tons of aid to Gaza, ready to send much more when restrictions are lifted.

We should encourage as many countries as possible to intervene in case filed by South Africa against Israel at International Court of Justice.

'We are ready' to implement all tangible actions that will show heavy cost of Netanyahu government's continued occupation of Palestinian territory."

"Israel's objective is to settle in Gaza, eradicate the Palestinian presence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and ultimately annex it. The situation is progressing step by step towards this end. We must prevent this. While a handful of Western countries provide Israel with all kinds of military, political, economic, and moral support, the inadequate response from Muslim countries has unfortunately led to the current situation on the ground. It is extremely important that we continue our coordinated efforts to impose particularly coercive measures against those committing genocide in Palestine, based on international law and the United Nations Charter. We cannot allow differences in our views and stances to become obstacles in our common causes.

As Islamic countries, we must take the lead in steps against Israel. Above all, it is crucial to impose an arms embargo on Israel, end trade with Israel, and isolate it internationally as long as its aggression continues. On September 18, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Palestinian resolution regarding the implementation of the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice. I believe it is important to closely monitor the implementation of this decision."