Manisa Mesir paste gets EU geographical indication status

Manisa's Mesir Paste has received geographical indication (GI) registration from the European Union, marking the 28th Turkish product to gain this status. TOBB President Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu celebrated the achievement, highlighting ongoing efforts to secure GI recognition for more local products.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published November 07,2024
Manisa's Mesir Paste has been granted geographical indication (GI) registration by the European Union (EU). Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), shared the news on social media.

He highlighted that Mesir Paste is the 28th product to receive GI registration from the EU, adding, "This is a great achievement for Manisa and our country. Congratulations to everyone who contributed. We have a product diversity that is rare in the world.

As TOBB and the chambers of commerce, we are working hard for local and geographically indicated products. Our efforts continue with 65 GI products and 6 traditional product names in the EU process."