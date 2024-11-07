Manisa Mesir paste gets EU geographical indication status

Manisa's Mesir Paste has been granted geographical indication (GI) registration by the European Union (EU). Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), shared the news on social media.

He highlighted that Mesir Paste is the 28th product to receive GI registration from the EU, adding, "This is a great achievement for Manisa and our country. Congratulations to everyone who contributed. We have a product diversity that is rare in the world.

As TOBB and the chambers of commerce, we are working hard for local and geographically indicated products. Our efforts continue with 65 GI products and 6 traditional product names in the EU process."