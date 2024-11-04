Balkan Scholars Meeting held in Türkiye with calls for global Muslim solidarity

A meeting of scholars from the Balkans region was held Sunday in northwestern Türkiye, bringing together chief muftis, scholars and religious leaders from several Balkan nations.

The Balkan Scholars Meeting was organized by the Islamic Scholars Foundation under the title "Our Own Dome," with the support of the governorship of Edirne province and hosted by the local Trakya University.

Brotherhood between Anatolia and the Balkans was emphasized during the event.

Nasrullah Hacimuftuoglu, head of the Islamic Scholars Foundation, read the final declaration at the event, highlighting the urgent need for awareness and action in response to global crises.

"Our world is experiencing a human crisis. Global powers have trampled on the fundamental human values gained through painful experiences over centuries," he said.

"The Islamic world has suffered the most serious damage from all this and continues to do so," Hacimuftuoglu added.

Hacimuftuoglu also criticized the Islamic world for its "unacceptable" lacking response to Israel's ongoing genocidal offensive in the Gaza Strip.

"The international community must immediately take initiative on this matter with all its capabilities."

He urged Islamic leaders to collaborate on policies that promote unity among Muslim states.

"Islamic scholars and opinion leaders should lead Muslim states in developing policies grounded in Islamic brotherhood and ummah (global Muslim community) consciousness."

The meeting served as a platform for discussing various issues, including religious services and social and cultural activities, with a collective call for vigilance against injustices faced by Muslims worldwide.

Hacimuftuoglu concluded by expressing the foundation's commitment to engaging with Islamic scholars globally, underscoring the importance of solidarity in addressing contemporary challenges.