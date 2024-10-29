Türkiye rescues 30 irregular migrants pushed back into Turkish waters by Greece

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 30 irregular migrants Monday who were pushed back into the country's territorial waters by Greek forces in the Aegean Sea.

The Coast Guard Command said on its website that 30 migrants, including eight children, were rescued from a lifeboat off Datca district in Muğla province.

Two people on lifeboats were also detained on suspicion of migrant smuggling.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Meanwhile, 36 irregular migrants who had entered the country illegally were apprehended in Edirne and Kirklareli provinces.

In Edirne, security forces caught 15 irregular migrants of Afghan, Pakistani and Syrian nationality.

In Kirklareli, teams apprehended 21 foreign nationals during inspections conducted as part of the fight against irregular migration.

All of the migrants were transferred to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management for further processing.



