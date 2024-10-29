Republic Day message from the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly

The Speaker of the Grand National Assembly, Numan Kurtulmuş, stated in a message on the occasion of Republic Day, October 29, "Today, we are moving forward with steady steps, empowered by the fundamental principles of the Republic to build a more prosperous, peaceful, and advanced democracy in every aspect."

Kurtulmuş emphasized that the spirit of the Republic of Türkiye is national sovereignty. He expressed that as they celebrate the 101st anniversary of the Republic with great excitement, they feel the value of the achievements made since its establishment even more deeply.

He highlighted that sovereignty belongs solely to the people and that no power can supersede the will of the people, asserting that the Republic guarantees this principle.

He conveyed that the Republic, which embraces democracy, is a system that fortifies the people's will through constitutional order, providing equal rights and freedoms to every citizen.

Kurtulmuş remarked, "The aim of strengthening social solidarity, which we reinforced with the declaration of the Republic, along with a resolute stance against imperialism and the spirit of independence, continues to illuminate our path today." He added:

"It is possible to strengthen a social order that offers equal opportunities to all citizens through the principle of the rule of law built on our deep-rooted traditions, allowing our nation to act in unity and solidarity. Today, we are moving forward with steady steps, empowered by the fundamental principles of the Republic, to build a more prosperous, peaceful, and advanced democracy. The ideal of a country where every individual of our nation, as the essential element of sovereignty, raises their voice, where their rights are protected, and where they lead a free and dignified life is our shared goal. A democratic order strengthened by the motto 'Sovereignty belongs unconditionally to the nation' is our most fundamental achievement.

On this blessed day, I respectfully and gratefully commemorate the founders of the Republic, especially Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and our esteemed martyrs and veterans who entrusted these lands to us at the cost of their lives, reaffirming that we will not abandon the goal of a strong and great Türkiye, adhering to the principles and values of the Republic. Happy Republic Day on October 29."