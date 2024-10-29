Erdoğan commemorates Republic Day at Anıtkabir

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and state officials visited Anıtkabir on the occasion of Republic Day, October 29.

As part of the celebrations for the 101st anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, the first ceremony took place at Anıtkabir, starting with a procession along the Lion's Path.

Erdoğan laid a wreath adorned with the star and crescent at Atatürk's mausoleum. Following a moment of silence, the National Anthem was sung.

The President and the accompanying officials then moved to the National Pact Tower, where Erdoğan signed the Anıtkabir Special Book.

In the book, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wrote:

"Dear Atatürk, today we are experiencing the rightful joy of reaching the 101st anniversary of our Republic, the greatest legacy entrusted to us by our nation and a source of pride. On this day of pride, I congratulate all our citizens living in our country and around the world, as well as all our compatriots whose hearts beat with ours on the 29th of October Republic Day. I would like to once again express my gratitude to you, your comrades-in-arms, and our honored martyrs.

In a period when borders in our region are being drawn again with blood and tears, as they were a century ago, we are taking all necessary measures to protect the integrity of our homeland and the security of our nation. The spirit of unity, solidarity, and brotherhood that crowned the National Struggle continues to guide us and illuminate our path like a beacon. The Republic of Türkiye is carrying out its tremendous journey from the past to the future with even greater determination under the leadership of capable and reliable personnel. May your soul rest in peace."

Following the state ceremony, Anıtkabir was opened for public visits.