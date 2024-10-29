Emine Erdoğan celebrates 101st anniversary of Republic of Türkiye

First Lady Emine Erdoğan stated, "Happy 101st anniversary of the strong and great Republic of Türkiye, which guarantees what has been accomplished and what will be achieved."

In a message published on her social media account for Republic Day on October 29, Erdoğan added:

"Happy 101st anniversary of the strong and great Republic of Türkiye, which guarantees what has been accomplished and what will be achieved. We are proud to carry the flag inherited from our heroic ancestors into the future with the Türkiye Century.

I hope that we can continue our successes, which are a symbol of our country's strength and power, with the same faith and determination for many centuries to come. I wish for our unity and solidarity to be everlasting, and I remember with gratitude all our independence heroes, especially the founder of our Republic, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk."