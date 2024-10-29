 Contact Us
News Türkiye

Emine Erdoğan celebrates 101st anniversary of Republic of Türkiye

First Lady Emine Erdoğan wished a happy 101st anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, emphasizing the nation's strength and achievements. In her social media message for Republic Day, she expressed pride in carrying forward the legacy of their heroic ancestors and honored the memory of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and all independence heroes.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published October 29,2024
Subscribe
EMINE ERDOĞAN CELEBRATES 101ST ANNIVERSARY OF REPUBLIC OF TÜRKIYE

First Lady Emine Erdoğan stated, "Happy 101st anniversary of the strong and great Republic of Türkiye, which guarantees what has been accomplished and what will be achieved."

In a message published on her social media account for Republic Day on October 29, Erdoğan added:

"Happy 101st anniversary of the strong and great Republic of Türkiye, which guarantees what has been accomplished and what will be achieved. We are proud to carry the flag inherited from our heroic ancestors into the future with the Türkiye Century.

I hope that we can continue our successes, which are a symbol of our country's strength and power, with the same faith and determination for many centuries to come. I wish for our unity and solidarity to be everlasting, and I remember with gratitude all our independence heroes, especially the founder of our Republic, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk."