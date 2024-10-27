Israel attacked the north of Gaza: 10 dead

The Israeli army's attack on the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya resulted in the deaths of 10 people and numerous injuries. According to the Palestinian official news agency WAFA, Israeli warplanes bombed the home of a refugee family in Beit Lahiya during the night.

The report stated that 10 people were killed, many were injured, and there are unaccounted individuals.

Additionally, eyewitnesses reported that the Israeli army conducted artillery shelling in areas northwest of the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza. Witnesses also noted that Israeli forces fired artillery shells at various points west of the southern city of Rafah.