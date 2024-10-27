CSO CELEBRATES TÜRKIYES 101ST REPUBLIC DAY WITH CONCERTS IN ANKARA AND HUNGARY

The Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will celebrate the 101st anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye with two concerts on October 29, one at the Presidential Complex and another in Hungary. CSO Music Director and Conductor Cemi'i Can Deliorman stated that the Republic Day week is one of the orchestra's busiest times, recalling the major events held for the Republic's 100th anniversary.

Deliorman emphasized that the concert at the Presidential Complex is designed with a special content and repertoire. He mentioned that the orchestra will perform two concerts in Hungary as part of the Turkish-Hungarian Cultural Year, featuring a magnificent repertoire of works by Turkish and Hungarian composers. The concerts will be live-streamed from the Presidential Complex and shared with all of Türkiye.

Deliorman stated, "The Republic Day concerts are highly spiritual events for all of us." He noted that he will conduct the concert at the Presidential Complex, which will feature a selection of songs and folk tunes representing the diverse memories and contributions of the Republic. This selection will create a continuous medley reminding us of the Republic and its historical melodies.

CSO Director Sibel Ayhan Bayer added that the 2024 Turkish-Hungarian Cultural Year is being celebrated fully, with ongoing programs. She mentioned that the CSO will perform in Hungary on October 28 and 29 in connection with Republic Day. On October 28, they will present Zoltan Kodaly's "Galanta Dances" at the Kodaly Philharmonic Orchestra in Debrecen, and on October 29, a major concert at the Liszt Academy in Budapest under the auspices of the Turkish Embassy.

The concert in Hungary, featuring pianist Gökhan Aybulus, will include national anthems, Ferit Tüzün's "Çayda Çıra," Franz Liszt's "Piano Concerto," and Ulvi Cemal Erkin's popular piece "Köçekçe." Bayer noted that it will be a successful program showcasing works by Turkish and Hungarian composers, stating, "CSO has not performed in Hungary for 16 years. The Hungarian audience has shown great interest, and all tickets are sold out. During our last month's correspondence, they said, 'We are eagerly waiting for you.' Our concerts will be at the highest level of cultural activities. We are going to Hungary with a large orchestra of 82 members." She added that part of the orchestra will also perform at the Republic Day Concert at the Presidential Complex.