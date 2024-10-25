Erdoğan :We will disturb those who are uncomfortable with Türkiye

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated, "We will further disturb those who are uncomfortable with a growing, strengthening Türkiye that courageously opposes injustices and unlawful acts." Speaking to reporters on a plane returning from his visit to Kazan, Tatarstan, Erdoğan expressed condolences for the five victims of a terrorist attack at TUSAŞ's facility in Kahramankazan and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

He conveyed his sympathies to the TUSAŞ family, emphasizing the ongoing fight against terrorism using all available resources. Erdoğan confirmed that two terrorists, one female, were neutralized and that operations had been conducted across 40 locations in response to the attack.

Regarding his Kazan visit for the BRICS Summit, Erdoğan discussed the global implications of Israeli aggression in the Middle East and underscored Türkiye 's commitment to strengthening relations with BRICS countries. He highlighted that BRICS nations account for approximately 30% of the world's surface area and 45% of its population, making it an economically significant platform.

In response to questions, Erdoğan asserted that the recent attack on TUSAŞ was a direct assault on Türkiye 's peace and security, stating, "Our aim is a Türkiye free of terrorism." He called for international support to stop Israeli aggression and announced efforts to initiate a comprehensive arms embargo against Israel.

On the diplomatic front, Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye 's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity and expressed hope for constructive normalization with the Syrian government. He mentioned discussions with various leaders, including Russian President Putin, regarding ongoing conflicts and military cooperation, particularly in defense procurement.

Erdoğan also emphasizedTürkiye 's intent to deepen ties with BRICS, seeing it as a platform for mutual economic benefit, while affirming the need for a diversified financial system in light of global economic challenges. He concluded by highlighting Türkiye 's historic ties with China and the potential for enhanced strategic cooperation.