Türkiye has 'right' to hold Ankara terror attack perpetrators accountable: Pentagon

Türkiye has a "right" to bring those who were responsible for Wednesday's terror attack in the capital Ankara to account, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

"They have a right to hold those people accountable that conducted that attack," Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Her remarks came after Turkish military forces carried out airstrikes against 47 terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria, "neutralizing" 59 PKK/YPG terrorists, including two ringleaders.

The operations came after a PKK terror attack Wednesday on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in Ankara's Kahramankazan district, killing at least five people and injuring 22 others.

Singh said the Pentagon expressed its condolences to the families of the victims.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.