Türkiye, very important ally in NATO, has sovereign right to work with BRICS partners, says alliance chief

The NATO secretary general on Tuesday praised Türkiye for playing a "vital role" in the alliance's southeastern flank and for providing capabilities to NATO as a whole, saying that it is Ankara's sovereign right to work with BRICS partners.

"Let's not forget that Türkiye is a very important ally in the alliance. It has one of the best-equipped military forces in NATO. It plays a vital role in its part of the NATO geography. It provides a lot of capabilities to NATO as a whole," Mark Rutte said in the Estonian capital, Tallinn.

His remarks came in response to a question about Türkiye's ties with BRICS as the 16th summit of the intergovernmental organization is underway in Russia's Kazan.

Rutte expressed pleasure that Türkiye is, "for so many years now" an integral part of the alliance. Türkiye has been a NATO member since 1952.

Within the alliance of 32 countries, "there will always be debates," he said.

Pointing out that Ankara is working toward or with some of the BRICS partners, Rutte underlined that Türkiye has "the sovereign right to do so that might lead to debates now and then, within bilaterally or within NATO."

"But that doesn't mean that Türkiye is not … it is still and it will always be, to my absolute conviction … very popular in NATO," Rutte said.

"So, we have to make sure that we make maximum use of each other, and we are so happy that they are an ally of ours," he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said early Tuesday that his country "sincerely" wants to improve its cooperation with the BRICS group.

The leaders of BRICS countries are arriving in Kazan to take part in the organization's summit on Tuesday, with as many as 22 heads of state and six heads of international organizations expected to attend.

Attending as a guest, Erdoğan is due to arrive on Wednesday.

NATO TO GET UPDATES ON NORTH KOREAN TROOP DEPLOYMENT CLAIMS



Asked about "North Korean troops in Ukraine," a claim that was mentioned by Ukraine and South Korea recently, the NATO chief said that he had a phone conversation with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday.

He said that South Korea will send experts to brief NATO in this regard next week.

"Then we will see whether North Korea is indeed, or not, supporting Russia's illegal war in Ukraine. If that would be the case, if they would be sending troops to Ukraine, that would mark a significant escalation," Rutte warned.

He went on to say that it would be "a significant escalation," but added that at this moment, he still cannot confirm the claims.

During a joint news conference with Rutte last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that 10,000 North Korean soldiers could join Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

He also said that according to Ukrainian intelligence, it has information that North Korea sent tactical personnel and officers to occupied Ukrainian territories.

The Ukrainian president's remarks came moments after Rutte said NATO has "no evidence that North Korean soldiers are involved in the fight."

South Korea on Friday also claimed that the North had sent 1,500 soldiers to Russia aboard navy ships on Oct. 8-13, to support Moscow in its ongoing war against Ukraine.

Rutte traveled to the Estonian capital city of Tallinn to meet President Alar Karis and Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

On Wednesday, he along with Karis would address troops at Tapa Army Base and also meet Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.