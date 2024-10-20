ULAK Communication to showcase 5G solutions at SAHA EXPO in Istanbul

ULAK Communication will showcase domestic 5G infrastructure systems, secure communication solutions, and smart city applications at the SAHA EXPO International Defense, Aerospace, and Space Industries Fair. According to a statement from the organization, SAHA EXPO will be held at the Istanbul Fair Center from October 22-26 this year.

The fair is expected to host over 150,000 professional visitors from approximately 40 countries, where ULAK Communication will present its domestic and national solutions. The statement noted that domestic 5G infrastructure systems, secure communication solutions, and smart city applications will be promoted at the fair.

The statement included the following statements: "Leading Türkiye's 5G journey with domestic and national development, ULAK continues to contribute to secure and sustainable communication systems in the public and private sectors with its own solutions. LTE and 5G base stations and applications in various vertical sectors will be presented in detail at the fair. Additionally, the services offered by the company will provide significant contributions to critical areas such as defense, public safety, border security, communication, and cybersecurity."

The statement mentioned that ULAK Communication aims to strengthen its industry presence through national and international collaborations by signing two important agreements at the fair.

"Further Strengthening ULAK's Leadership in the Sector" In a statement, ULAK Communication General Manager Ruşen Kömürcü expressed happiness about showcasing national and domestic communication solutions at one of the defense industry's most prestigious platforms, SAHA EXPO.

Kömürcü emphasized the importance of promoting efforts that strengthen Türkiye's technological independence at an event of international significance, stating:

"Our 5G and next-generation communication technologies are designed domestically and nationally to meet not only today's but also future needs. These solutions offer secure and sustainable communication infrastructures across a wide spectrum, from defense industry to public safety, transportation to smart city technologies. SAHA EXPO presents great opportunities for establishing both national and international collaborations. Sharing the innovative products and solutions developed by our local engineers on this large platform will further strengthen ULAK's leadership in the sector. The B2B meetings and agreements we will undertake at the fair will be strategic steps to enhance our strength not only in Türkiye but also globally. We look to the future with confidence in line with our mission to strengthen our technological independence and increase the dominance of domestic solutions."