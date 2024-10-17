Two consecutive earthquakes hit Türkiye’s Sivas province

Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.7 and 4.1 occurred in Sivas, 10 minutes apart.

According to information on the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority's (AFAD) website, the earthquakes were recorded at 11:29 a.m. with a magnitude of 4.7 and at 11:39 a.m. with a magnitude of 4.1. The quakes occurred at depths of approximately 10.57 and 22.98 kilometers.

Governor Şimşek: Field Assessments Are Ongoing



Sivas Governor Yılmaz Şimşek stated that there have been no negative incidents related to the earthquake and that field assessments are ongoing, with necessary precautions being taken.

Sivas AFAD officials also reported that there have been no negative reports so far, and initial assessments indicate no loss of life or structural damage. Teams continue their work on the ground.