News Türkiye

Two consecutive earthquakes hit Türkiye’s Sivas province

Two earthquakes measuring 4.7 and 4.1 struck Sivas just ten minutes apart, with no reported casualties or structural damage. Sivas Governor Yılmaz Şimşek confirmed that field assessments are ongoing and necessary precautions are being taken following the quakes.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published October 17,2024
According to information on the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority's (AFAD) website, the earthquakes were recorded at 11:29 a.m. with a magnitude of 4.7 and at 11:39 a.m. with a magnitude of 4.1. The quakes occurred at depths of approximately 10.57 and 22.98 kilometers.

Governor Şimşek: Field Assessments Are Ongoing


Sivas Governor Yılmaz Şimşek stated that there have been no negative incidents related to the earthquake and that field assessments are ongoing, with necessary precautions being taken.

Sivas AFAD officials also reported that there have been no negative reports so far, and initial assessments indicate no loss of life or structural damage. Teams continue their work on the ground.