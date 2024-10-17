Turkish, Hungarian parliament speakers attend events marking centenary of bilateral relations

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and his Hungarian counterpart Lazsio Kover on Thursday attended events marking the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, held as part of the 2024 Türkiye-Hungary Culture Year.

After a joint press conference in the Turkish parliament, they visited a Turkish-Hungarian photo exhibition in the Honor Hall.

The exhibit aims to support the long-standing cultural ties between the two countries and strengthen their cultural heritage through various cultural tools.

Kurtulmuş expressed hope that Hungary would soon become a permanent member of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries (TURKPA), a newly developing international relations platform.

Both countries have organized significant events this year to commemorate the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations, showcasing their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties.

Kurtulmuş also announced that 2025 has been declared the Turkish-Hungarian Science and Technology Year, with collaborative events set to held in both countries.

"Hungary is currently an observer member of TURKPA, but we hope that in the near future it will become a permanent member. We are pleased to see Hungary as an important partner in the Turkic world, with a population of approximately 300 million, extending from Central Asia into Europe," Kurtulmuş said.