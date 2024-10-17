Istanbul hosts gender equality and climate action dialogue ahead of COP29

Istanbul will host an important two-day meeting to discuss gender equality and a broad-based climate change agenda ahead of an upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), hosted by Azerbaijan in November.

The Istanbul Development Dialogue (IDD) is organized by the UN Development Program (UNDP), and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in partnership with the Turkish government.

The meeting will urge increased investment in gender equality as a catalyst for climate action.

Building on the success of the first meeting in May, this year's second Istanbul Development Dialogue will address key elements necessary to achieve a just transition and meet climate goals and commitments outlined in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Paris Agreement, and the Pact for the Future.

"Commitment to gender equality and commitment to taking action on climate change are at the heart of our work at UNDP. Further investing in gender equality and particularly in STEM will advance innovation and more inclusive climate solutions," said Ivana Zivkovic, UNDP regional director for Europe and Central Asia.

"Gender equality is a core value and a strategic priority for the OECD. It can help us tackle discriminatory barriers to promote women in STEM education and careers and meet the rising demand for green jobs. It can also support us to address the gender impacts of our policies and communicate them with transparency for a fair green transition," said OECD Deputy Secretary-General and Gender Champion Ulrik Vestergaard Knudsen.

Knudsen also boosted the development of gender-responsive policies to enhance women's involvement in the green transition, including investments in measures to redistribute unpaid care work and the development of gender-disaggregated data to monitor progress.

Türkiye's Acting Director General of Energy, Environment and Transboundary Waters, Gulsun Erkul, underlined partnerships and collective efforts to fight climate change are now more important than ever.

The Turkish representative also enforced the ongoing collaboration with the UNDP Istanbul Regional Hub and the OECD Istanbul Centre.

"The world, and especially our region of Europe and Central Asia, is facing a growing threat from climate change. We are already experiencing the impacts of rising temperatures here in Türkiye, and we see firsthand the need for an urgent transition to low-carbon economies globally. We are happy to be an active part of investing in inclusive climate action policies," said Erkul.

IDD24 highlights climate action that prioritizes people and acknowledges the interconnected challenges the world faces, including climate change, gender equality and peace and security.

Launched in 2015 with the backing of the Turkish government, the IDD acts as a collaborative platform for dialogue and cooperation on sustainable development issues.