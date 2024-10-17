5th-generation military vehicle PARS ALPHA to debut at SAHA EXPO

Developed by FNSS, the PARS ALPHA 8x8 will make an appearance at the SAHA EXPO International Defense, Aviation, and Space Industry Fair.

After its initial debut earlier this year at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia, PARS ALPHA 8x8 will now be introduced for the first time on its home soil through SAHA EXPO. Designed to enable mechanized infantry to perform its duties with excellence on the battlefield, the PARS ALPHA 8x8 highlights FNSS's expertise in land systems and reflects its foresight in meeting evolving user requirements.

PIONEERING INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS IN NEXT-GENERATION ARMORED COMBAT VEHICLES



PARS ALPHA 8x8 combines technologies that offer superior mobility, survivability, durability, situational awareness, and life support systems on a single platform, setting a precedent for innovative solutions in the field of next-generation armored combat vehicles.

EXCEPTIONAL MOBILITY



PARS ALPHA, equipped with superior mobility capabilities in all types of terrain and weather conditions, combines FNSS's expertise in all-wheel-drive technology, height-adjustable independent suspension, and all-axle steering system with an innovative design and front-mounted power unit for equal axle distribution, offering a standout mobility performance. The hydropneumatic suspension system with adjustable ride height allows easy adaptation to various terrains and positively contributes to reducing the vehicle's silhouette. The all-axle steering system provides a minimized turning radius, optimized for urban scenarios, especially in narrow areas, ensuring high maneuverability on the battlefield.

Capable of reaching speeds of over 115 kilometers per hour, PARS ALPHA stands out as a top choice for armored mechanized infantry units worldwide, thanks to its power pack, lockable all-axle steering system, and advanced suspension system that enables height adjustment for optimal traction.

In addition to the advantages of its suspension system, its unique design, which ensures equal axle distribution, allows the vehicle to maintain mobility and complete its mission even in the event of a tire loss. With an operational range exceeding 800 kilometers, the vehicle offers long-range deployments without the need for refueling.





















