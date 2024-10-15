Turkish manufacturer recognized for international success in defense and aerospace exports

Turkish manufacturer Repkon, known for its specialized production equipment in the defense, aviation, and space industries, has been recognized with an export achievement award from Türkiye's Defense Industry Agency, highlighting its growing global influence.

Operating in the high-precision metal forming sector, Repkon is sought after by companies requiring top-quality equipment and machinery.

The company recently secured a contract to install three production lines at a manufacturing facility in Texas that produces 155mm artillery shells. Last month, Repkon signed multiple deals for ammunition production at Azerbaijan's International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2024).

In 2022, Repkon established a strategic partnership with France's Bowas Group, a prominent supplier of industrial facilities for the production of explosives, gunpowder, and ammunition.

Together, Repkon and Bowas offer turnkey solutions, providing full-service packages for clients in the defense sector. Repkon stands out as the only company globally capable of delivering complete production plants for explosives, metal components, and filling upon request from various countries and corporations.