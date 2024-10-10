TÜRKIYES UN ENVOY CALLS UNRWA BACKBONE OF HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS, URGES ITS PROTECTION

Türkiye's permanent representative to the UN said Wednesday that the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has been the target of a defamation campaign and called on Security Council members to protect it.

During a session at the UN Security Council on Gaza, Ahmet Yildiz said the agency, with over 70 years of experience supporting Palestinian refugees on the ground, is "simply irreplaceable."

UNRWA "has been subjected to a politically-motivated defamation campaign that has worsened its financial strain," said Yildiz, describing the agency as "the backbone of humanitarian operations in Gaza."

"We must not forget that UNRWA is not only a vital humanitarian agency but also a stabilizing force in the region," he said.

He warned that attacks on UNRWA pose serious implications for international peace and security.

"The agency exists because a political solution does not yet. Therefore, it is imperative that the UN Security Council acts swiftly to protect UNRWA amid these unprecedented attacks on all fronts," he said.

He also called on UN member states to scale up their contributions to UNRWA, saying Türkiye donated an additional $2 million this year.

"UNRWA represents the right of return and dignity for Palestinian refugees. The ultimate target is the Palestine refugees and their refugee status," said Yildiz.