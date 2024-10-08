 Contact Us
News Türkiye

Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' senior PKK/YPJ terrorist planning suicide bombing

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralized" Hezal Belge, a senior figure in the PKK/YPJ terrorist group who was planning a suicide bombing, during an operation in Syria's Amude region. The PKK has been responsible for over 40,000 deaths in its 40-year campaign against Türkiye.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published October 08,2024
Subscribe
TURKISH INTELLIGENCE NEUTRALIZES SENIOR PKK/YPJ TERRORIST PLANNING SUICIDE BOMBING

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralized" Hezal Belge, a senior figure in the PKK/YPJ terrorist organization who was planning a suicide bombing in Türkiye, according to security sources.

The terrorist was targeted in an operation in Syria's Amude region, near the Turkish border, the sources said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. 

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.