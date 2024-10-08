Istanbul hosts symposium on Israeli-Palestinian issue

The Turkish metropolis of Istanbul hosted a symposium Monday on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Titled "Israeli-Palestinian Issue and International Law: Changing Dimensions in Its First Year," Israel's attacks on Palestine since Oct. 7, 2023 were examined in various contexts at the event at Istanbul University's rectorate building, primarily focusing on international law

In his opening speech at the symposium, Istanbul University rector Prof. Osman Bulent Zulfikar said that as Istanbul University, they wanted to assess the Israel-Palestine issue, which is both a deep and historical problem, in an academic discussion platform and also address its legal, humanitarian, political and commercial dimensions.

"The Israel-Palestine issue has been a conflict awaiting resolution for many years, and it is not only important regionally but also crucial for global peace and security," Zulfikar said.

"War is something that happens between powers. But here, there is no power. One side comes and tries to burn and destroy everything with whatever they have in their hands.

"Unfortunately, recently in Gaza, in Palestine, now in Lebanon and in lands where it is unknown where it will spread, genocide, massacres, assassinations, murders and all inhumane attacks are further weakening hopes for a multilateral solution to this issue at the negotiation table with each passing day. It is truly difficult for this to be resolved at the table," he added.

Zulfikar said the international community's silence is a major obstacle to justice and poses a serious threat to the global spread of atrocities.

Saying that Israel's crimes in Gaza should prompt not only Palestinians but the entire world to take action and stand against lawlessness, he added: "This defense is legitimate. Humanity must collectively raise its voice against the oppression and illegality imposed by the Zionist Israeli government. It is also legitimate to support Palestinians and Lebanon."

During the symposium, a 20-minute segment of the documentary Evidence, which thoroughly exposes Israel's war crimes in Gaza, was also screened.

Anadolu's academy and publications coordinator Yahya Bostan pointed out that Israel deliberately and openly targets some journalists.

Emphasizing that they are closely following all developments in the region, Bostan said: "Media organizations that cannot enter Gaza are getting informed about what is happening through us. I believe we have taken on a very important mission in this process. All the images and photos we capture there have become evidence. South Africa used Anadolu's photos in the file it submitted to the International Court of Justice. This is a result of the role we play, and it's one of the developments that makes us happy, at least allowing us to say our efforts have yielded results."









