200 human traffickers arrested, 4,040 migrants detained in Türkiye

In a series of continuous operations conducted by the gendarmerie over the past month across 81 provinces, 200 human trafficking organizers and 4,040 irregular migrants were apprehended.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya made a statement regarding these operations against human trafficking organizers and irregular migrants.

Among those arrested, 82 were detained, and judicial control measures were issued for 31 others.

The operations were coordinated by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Offices and the Gendarmerie General Command's Department of Combating Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling, resulting in the seizure of 107 vehicles used in human trafficking.

The apprehended irregular migrants were handed over to Provincial Migration Management Offices, and deportation processes were immediately initiated.

Minister Yerlikaya congratulated the Chief Public Prosecutor's Offices coordinating the operations and the gendarmerie carrying them out.