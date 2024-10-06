ERDOĞAN COMMEMORATES 101ST ANNIVERSARY OF ISTANBULS LIBERATION

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a message for the ceremony marking the 101st anniversary of Istanbul's liberation from enemy occupation, held in front of the Taksim Republic Monument.

Erdoğan emphasized that the independence struggle culminated in victory thanks to the unparalleled sacrifices of all martyrs and veterans who prioritized their homeland, demonstrating the nation's resolve to uphold its independence and freedom.

In his message, Erdoğan stated, "We continue to work with great determination to protect, sustain, and elevate our Republic, built on the legacy of our ancient civilization, beyond the level of contemporary civilizations, and to strengthen it with new successes. With this belief, I respectfully and compassionately commemorate all heroes of our Independence War."

The ceremony in front of the Taksim Republic Monument was attended by Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, Commander of the 1st Army General Metin Tokel, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Istanbul Police Chief Zafer Aktaş, military personnel, relatives of martyrs, veterans, and citizens.

Following a moment of silence and the reading of the National Anthem, Gül, Tokel, and İmamoğlu laid wreaths at the monument.

In his speech, Governor Gül noted that every inch of the city has been marked over centuries.

Recalling that Istanbul was occupied for 4 years, 10 months, and 23 days before its liberation, Gül stated, "Exactly 101 years ago, on the morning of October 6, 1923, Istanbul awakened to a historic day. After the sacrifices made in Sakarya, Dumlupınar, and throughout the homeland, it was liberated from occupation."

He expressed respect and gratitude for the founder of the Republic, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, his comrades, and all heroes of the Independence War, stating, "It is a great honor and responsibility to serve this blessed city. We will continue to work with all our strength to fulfill our duties to our esteemed nation and history, and to advance Istanbul, honoring our martyrs and veterans."

IBB President Ekrem İmamoğlu added:

"On October 6, 1923, with the entry of the 3rd Corps under the command of Şükrü Naili Pasha into Istanbul, our glorious flag began to wave again in the skies of this magnificent city, entrusted to us by Fatih Sultan Mehmet Han. I commemorate Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, his comrades, our revered martyrs, and heroic veterans with eternal gratitude and remembrance."