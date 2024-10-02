TURKISH PRESIDENT RECEIVES SPEAKER OF NORTH MACEDONIAS PARLIAMENT

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday met with Afrim Gashi, the speaker of the Assembly of North Macedonia.

The closed-door meeting held at the Presidential Complex in Türkiye's capital Ankara was also attended by Turkish Parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.

Türkiye and North Macedonia share strong ties based on common history and culture, with frequent high-level visits.

Türkiye was the first to recognize North Macedonia by its constitutional name and appoint an ambassador in Skopje.

Since independence, Türkiye has supported North Macedonia's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and multicultural identity.